This is how you can find out about a media career in Sheffield tomorrow 

If you’ve ever fancied working in the media then there’s a fantastic opportunity to learn all about it in Sheffield tomorrow.

The Star team and JPIMedia are recruiting for apprentice journalists and media sales staff – so why not pop into our open event on Tuesday?

Star editor Nancy Fielder, JPI North’s head of communities Kath Finlay and recruiter Gemma Rogerson will be at Virgin Money Lounge on Fargate between 3.30pm and 5.30pm today to answer your questions.

Our apprentices earn while they learn, writing for our newspapers and websites across the north - and studying for a professional National Council for the Training of Journalists qualification. We’re looking for bright and hard-working digitally-savvy 18-24 year-olds with a high standard of written English as well as excellent verbal communication skills. They could be a school-leaver - a minimum of five GCSE A-Cs including English and Maths and two A levels are required - already in work and seeking a new challenge or a graduate.

Our media sales is also recruiting – offering a clear structured career path, uncapped commission and a fun, friendly work environment in the centre of Sheffield. We’re looking for experienced sales and complete novices.

To find out more about sales email gemma.rogerson@jpimedia.co.uk, or kathleen.finlay for apprenticeship information.

A range of media careers are on offer at JPIMedia.