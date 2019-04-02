Nine in 10 tram passengers are satisfied with their journey, according to a new survey.

The results of the latest Tram Passenger Survey by independent watchdog Transport Focus, show 91 per cent satisfaction overall across four networks.

Almost 5,000 passengers in Sheffield, Blackpool, Manchester and the West Midlands were asked how satisfied they were with their tram service.

Passengers in Sheffield and Blackpool were the happiest overall with their journey, at 97 per cent.

For the first time passengers on Sheffield’s Tram Train services were also surveyed with 100 per cent passenger satisfaction on this route.

David Sidebottom, director at Transport Focus, said: “Up and down the country tram operators are providing passengers with a very good experience.

“Blackpool, Manchester, Sheffield and the West Midlands can be proud that their staff’s commitment to providing a comfortable service continues having produced such good results.

“Operators must not rest on their laurels however. Passengers should feel their experience is worth the money paid and operators should continue to focus on areas for improvement like the cleanliness of services and providing enough space to sit or stand on every tram.”

Other key findings in England include:

satisfaction with value for money among fare-paying passengers remains at 68 per cent satisfaction across the four areas,

passengers reported a significant increase in satisfaction with the smoothness of their journey at 82 per cent (from 80 per cent in 2017),

satisfaction with punctuality and the length of time waiting for the tram have remained unchanged since 2017, with 89 per cent of passengers satisfied with both aspects,

satisfaction with the helpfulness/attitude of staff increased to 89 per cent, from 82 per cent in 2017.