This is how much it is to park at these nine Sheffield beauty spots this summer

Summer is here and there are plenty of Sheffield beauty spots to enjoy –but where can you park?

By Alastair Ulke
Monday, 18th July 2022, 10:21 am
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 10:22 am

These are just some of the picturesque scenes you can enjoy in the city on sunny days to come.

All of them have one or even multiple car parks to take advantage of so you can plan your trip properly.

To help you out, here are a list of nine great beauty spots in Sheffield with parking along with the cost listed for them online.

1. Surprise View, Sheffield Road, Peak District

Open 9am – 6pm £2.50 for two hours, £4.00 for four hours

Photo: Alastair Ulke

2. Ecclesall Woods, off Limb Lane

This council operated car park costs 90p an hour.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

3. Sheffield Botanical Gardens, Clarkehouse Road and Thompson Road

There is NO official parking for Sheffield Botanical Gardens other than on street parking nearby, which may be permit only.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

4. Millhouses Park, two car parks (East and South) off Abbeydale Road South

These council operated car park costs 90p an hour.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

