This is how many people in Sheffield have signed petition calling for Brexit to be cancelled

More than five million people have signed a petition calling for Brexit to be cancelled – but how many of them are from Sheffield?

The number of people who have signed calling for Article 50 to be revoked and for Britain to stay in the EU has been broken down by parliamentary constituency – with nearly 50,000 people across Sheffield calling for Brexit to be axed.

The petition has now attracted more than 5.4 million signatures

READ MORE: Anti-Brexit petition shows stark divide in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

According to the livefrombrexit.com website, the city’s biggest number of signatures on the petition – which now stands at 5.4 million – comes from the Sheffield Central constituency where 14,610 had signed by noon today.

READ MORE: Brexit go slow: Police pledge to prosecute ‘unlawful obstructions’ of highway

That’s 18.8 of the electorate, or 12% of the population – placing it 51st in a ‘league table’ of the biggest signers of the petition.

Sheffield Hallam was next – with 14,118 signatures, followed by Sheffield Heeley with 6,876 people adding their names.

In total, 47,639 from Sheffield have signed the Article 50 petition.

READ MORE: Sheffield would now vote Remain, says major new survey

Here’s the breakdown of Sheffield constituency figures (position denotes placing out of 650 constituencies for highest number of signatures)

51 Sheffield Central 14,610 signatures

60 Sheffield Hallam 14,118

313 Sheffield Heeley 6,876

451 Penistone and Stocksbridge 4,930

534 Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough 4,044

596 Sheffield South East 3,061

And here’s the breakdown of other South Yorkshire constituencies

570 Rother Valley 3,508

573 Doncaster Central 3,472

599 Don Valley 3,041

616 Barnsley Central 2,802

622 Wentworth and Dearne 2,543

630 Doncaster North 2,423

638 Barnsley East 2,208

639 Rotherham 2,153