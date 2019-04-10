This ‘delightful’ dog Gertie needs a foster carer in Sheffield

This ‘affectionate’ pooch is Gertie, a one-year-old American Bulldog who is looking for a foster carer to help her on her road to recovery.

Gertie was taken in to the RSPCA Sheffield centre just over six months ago after a change in circumstances meant her previous owners could no longer take care of her.

She has two health conditions; skin soreness, which may possibly be allergy related, and mild hip dysplasia.

Adam Spencer, of RSPCA Sheffield, said: “She is on treatment for both conditions, and a restricted exercise plan, but in order to get her ailments well managed, this girl needs a home environment and some one to one care away from the kennel environment – which she finds stressful.

“Our vets are hopeful that once we get both conditions stabilised and find the right treatment and management plan, this girl will have many happy years ahead of her, sharing her love – and her slobber covered toys – with a forever owner of her very own.”

A potential foster home for Gertie, who Adam says is ‘delightful’, would need to have a secure garden and she would need to be with someone who is at home most of the day. She is better suited to live with secondary school age children and needs to be the only pet in the home.

Adam added: “She is the most beautiful natured and affectionate dog, she`s a big girl and gives her love with gusto.

“She is looking for someone confident with bigger breed dogs, who would be able to help her by continuing her education and socialisation too, as this girl still has much to learn though she is super eager to do so.”

If you can offer Gertie what she needs, please ring 0114 289 8050 or call into the RSPCA offices, two Stadium Way.