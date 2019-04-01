This charity is asking for your help in bringing an end to period poverty

A city-based charity have launched a campaign to help end period poverty for victims of sexual or domestic abuse.

Menstruation Matters UK provides free sanitary products for women from BAMER, (black, asian, mixed, ethnic minority and refuge), communities who are fleeing sexual or domestic abuse.

Later this month, they are launching a Period Poverty Awareness Campaign, calling of people to help them raise as much money as possible to buy the sanitary products that are needed.

One of the women involved with the charity, Anesu Matanda-Mambingo, said: “I think at times it's easy to forget that period poverty is a problem in our own backyards. Half the population bleed every month and it seems ridiculous to me that so many of them still have to struggle every month.

“For many of us, the purchasing of sanitary products is something we take for granted each month, and we are privileged enough to be able to afford these products and not have to resort to using things such as socks.

“We must use our privilege to support those who need it and help make their period one less thing they have to worry about after everything they've gone through.”

The campaign, which will run until May 5, will include a variety of events including a re-usable sanitary pad workshop, a sanitary product collection drive, a women’s spoken word poetry evening and dance classes.

The charity, which has gained support from Lord Mayor Magid Magid, has already collected over a thousand sanitary products through previous drives.

Visit www.menstruationmatters.co.uk for more information, including timings and venues.