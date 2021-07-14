This Bears of Sheffield sculpture twill be auctioned off after the trail ends

160 of the distinctive The Children’s Hospital Charity’s Bears of Sheffield can now be found across the city – 60 big bears standing two metres tall, as well as 100 little bears.

Sheffield Theatres is one of the sponsors, and will proudly display their ‘Two Heads are Better Than One’ Bear outside the Crucible during the trail from Monday, July 12 – Saturday, September 29.

They will also host the Bears of Sheffield auction on The Crucible’s stage on Monday, October 18, when the 60 bears will be sold in aid of the Children’s Hospital cancer and leukaemia ward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big Bear - Crucible

Sheffield Theatres also hosted the Herd of Sheffield elephant auction in 2016, which raised more than £400,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Dan Bates, Chief Executive of Sheffield Theatres said: "It’s always our pleasure to be able to provide a home for this auction – the elephants took well to treading the Crucible boards, so we hope the bears will follow in their footsteps!

"It is a delight to welcome people to Tudor Square for this part of the Bear Trail and it’s wonderful to have the opportunity to support Sheffield Children’s Hospital.”

Alongside the Sheffield Theatres sponsored bear, there will be two other large bears taking residence on Tudor Square for the duration of the trail.

Little Bears

They are named ‘Snoobear’ and ‘Bare Necessities’.

In addition, there will also be three smaller bears displayed at the Crucible Box Office, which have been designed and decorated by Stocksbridge High School, Greengate Lane Academy and Stradbroke Primary School.

The bear sculptures – based on the well-known bear in Sheffield’s Botanical Garden bear pit – have been individually designed by professional artists far and wide, both locally and internationally renowned.

Each one has been sponsored by businesses and individuals to support the project and contribute towards vital fundraising.

As well as hosting the bears’ auction, the Learning team from Sheffield Theatres have teamed up with Create Sheffield, Museums Sheffield and Site Gallery to host Let’s Get Arty with a Bear Trail Party, a series of creative activities for young people to support in achieving an Arts Award Discover.

On Saturday, July 17 from 11am – 3pm in the Millennium Galleries, each company will devise and produce and an activity with the Bear’s as a theme. With the help of Sheffield Theatres, participants can create their own story for Bears of Sheffield and act out their script with performers on a stage.

The Bear Trail party is bookable at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/create-sheffield-presents-lets-get-arty-with-a-bear-trail-party-tickets-161463155645

Crucible Corner, Sheffield Theatres’ bar restaurant, will also be offering deals for anyone taking part in the trail which runs across Tudor Square.

More information can be found via the Bears of Sheffield app, or by asking a member of Crucible Corner staff on your next visit.

The Bears of Sheffield trail began on Monday, July 12 across locations in Sheffield.

For more information about where to find the bears and how to support with fundraising, please visit: https://www.tchc.org.uk/