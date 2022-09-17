Thieves steal anchor from outside Sheffield cadets base
Thieves are believed to have stolen an anchor from outside the headquarters of Sheffield Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets.
A member of staff at the base said the boat anchor, which is about two or three feet wide, was taken from the HQ in Rutland Road, Parkwood Springs, on Thursday lunchtime.
Read More
Read MoreHomes for sale Sheffield: Cottage with £295,000 guide price sells for nearly £44...
He added that sadly he believes they are ‘not going to see it again’ and they are looking for a replacement.