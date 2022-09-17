News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Thieves steal anchor from outside Sheffield cadets base

Thieves are believed to have stolen an anchor from outside the headquarters of Sheffield Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets.

By Lee Peace
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 12:59 pm
Updated Saturday, 17th September 2022, 12:59 pm

A member of staff at the base said the boat anchor, which is about two or three feet wide, was taken from the HQ in Rutland Road, Parkwood Springs, on Thursday lunchtime.

Read More

Read More
Homes for sale Sheffield: Cottage with £295,000 guide price sells for nearly £44...

He added that sadly he believes they are ‘not going to see it again’ and they are looking for a replacement.

Outside the headquarters in Rutland Road.
Sheffield