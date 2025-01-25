Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“They said it wouldn’t last. The trouble is there’s nobody left for us to tell them ‘told you so’,” says Tina Oxley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Tina and Tony Oxley first met at a Sheffield youth club, she was just 15 and he was 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A whirlwind romance followed and within months they were married and Tina was pregnant with their first child.

Tony and Tina Oxley, of Woodhouse, Sheffield, who have just celebrated their 70th wedding anniverary, pictured during their younger years | Contributed

Seven decades later, they have just celebrated their 70th anniversary, with their enduring love continuing to defy the naysayers who believed their marriage wouldn’t survive.

It’s fair to say things didn’t get off to the most promising start for Tina and Tony, who have lived in the same home in Woodhouse, Sheffield, for 61 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Casting her mind back to the first time she saw Tony at Arbourthorne Youth Club, Tina recalled: “My friend pointed to Tony and said that’s the lad I like. I said ‘ugh’, but it was me who ended up marrying him and 70 years later here we are.”

Tina and Tony Oxley gaze into each other's eyes as they cut their 70th anniversary cake | Contributed

Tony, though, was smitten from the moment he set eyes upon Tina, and he soon won her round.

“I was right keen on taking her out,” he says.

“I’d been invited to a wedding on the Saturday but that week I met Tina and I took her out instead, and it just developed from there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony and Tina Oxley, who have just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, said they've had a 'lovely life'. They are pictured here in their younger days. | Contributed

Their first date was at the old Manor Cinema. They don’t remember what they saw that day, probably because they only had eyes for one another.

But they do remember seeing Three Coins in the Fountain, at the Union Street Picture Palace, a few months later, before Tony headed down to Devon that evening to begin his National Service in the Army.

“I stayed at home and waited for him to marry me,” says Tina, adding: “I think we knew by then that we were going to get married.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony and Tina Oxley celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary in 1995 | Contributed

When they tied the knot at St Theresa’s Church, in Manor, on January 22, 1955, Tina was just 16 years and 12 days old, and was pregnant with their first child, Joan, who was born that May.

Tony managed to got a 72-hour pass to return to Sheffield for the wedding.

‘I started crying because I thought he’d jilted me’

“He was meant to get to our house at midnight on the Friday and when he hadn’t arrived by about two minutes past midnight I started crying because I thought he’d jilted me,” says Tina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He eventually got here at around 10 minutes past, gave me a kiss and headed back to his house.”

Tony and Tina Oxley on their wedding day on January 22, 1955 | Contributed

It was hard for the newlyweds to be separated as Tony completed his National Service in Germany, especially following Joan’s arrival.

But he was able to get leave occasionally to return, and they still treasure the nearly 500 love letters which they exchanged during their time apart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m yours till I die darling’

In one, Tony wrote in huge letters: “I’m yours till I die darling and it will always be that way Tina. Your ever loving and faithful husband.” He added 12 kisses ‘from Daddy’ for his beloved Joan.

When Tony returned from National Service, he followed in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps and headed down the pits at Brookhouse Colliery, where he worked for more than 13 years, before spending the rest of his career working as a blacksmith at Sheffield’s William Cook foundry.

One of the hundreds of love letters Tony and Tina Oxley sent each other while they were apart during his National Service | Contributed

Having stayed at home raising their four girls and two boys, Tina later had a number of jobs, including working at Atkinsons department store, where she recalls ‘we had some laughs when I was on the tannoy’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The early years were tough. Tony, who grew up in Arbourthorne, moved in with Tina and the in-laws at their house on the Manor.

They stayed there for nearly a decade until they got their first council home in Woodhouse, which they later bought and where they still live today.

Tina and Tony Oxley with their daughters Joan, Jacqueline, Gail and Dawn. They also had two sons, Ian, who has sadly since died, and Peter. | Contributed

“Things were hard with such a big family,” recalls Tina.

“Sometimes when the electric man came the children and I would hide behind the sofa or in a cupboard under the stairs because Tony hadn’t been paid yet and we didn’t have the money.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On one occasion, Tony, who was a keen angler, had to sell all his fishing gear to pay the gas and electric bills, while on another, Tina, a talented seamstress who sewed all her children’s clothes and made curtains for everyone on the street, was forced to give up her sewing machine.

Tina and Tony Oxley with their first grandchild, Joules. They now have 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren | Contributed

They muddled through somehow and, though times were tough, they loved their life as a growing family.

‘We’ve had a lovely life’

Tony is still full of gratitude to Tina’s parents, Theresa and Sam, who did so much for them. “I was blessed to have such a wonderful pair of in-laws,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina became a grandmother for the first time aged just 33, when their eldest child, Joan, gave birth to Joules.

An early photo of Tina and Tony Oxley, who have just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary | Contributed

Today, Tina and Tony have 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, who have kept them busy during their retirement.

Still making memories together

“We’ve had a lovely life,” says Tony, who, asked what the secret is to a long and happy marriage, replies, without hesitation, ‘trust and respect’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He and Tina, now aged 88 and 86, still enjoy re-reading their old love letters and reminiscing about the early days of their relationship.

Tina and Tony Oxley on their 60th wedding anniversary in 2015 | Contributed

But they are also busy making new memories together.

They have travelled extensively since they retired in 2001, from the Caribbean to Russia and the Norwegian fjords.

They are both huge Strictly Come Dancing fans and always watch the live tour when it comes to Sheffield Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony is a keen gardener who also like the odd flutter, while Tina enjoys art.

Tina and Tony celebrated their 70th anniversary with their family at Aston Hall Hotel, and their love is as strong as it ever was as they begin their eighth decade as a married couple.