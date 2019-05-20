These youngsters’ actions are really taking effect on their Sheffield estate
One Sheffield estate is looking brighter and smarter, thanks to the efforts of its own community volunteers – many of them children.
Stubbin Tenants and Residents Association organised the highly effective clean-up for the Stubbin estate and their work will carry on throughout the summer.
TARA spokeswoman Sylvana Mansell said that they were grateful to receive strong support from people within the community during the clean-up.
She said: “We had a skip which filled up within two hours - a welcome success.
“Those who used it said it was a great idea as it prevented material being dumped locally”.
She added that people had returned comment sheets made available to them on the day of the community skip, bearing comments such as : “Good thing to get rid of rubbish”, “It’s about time we got summat”, “Brilliant 10 out 10”, and “Great idea more please” , plus many others.
Regular litterpicks are underway, that have been carried out regularly for many years.
Two litterpicks, covering six roads, resulted in 14 bags of litter being collected by mostly young people, who Ms Mansell praised as “shining stars who are good role models for taking pride in the community”.
Among youngsters aged seven to 11 on the litter picks wereTaneisha, Bijyar, Shylana, Tyler, Amelia, Ellie, Leo, Zahra, Abdalaziz, and Alisha, among several others.
Ms Mansell added: “During the litterpick people were actually stopping, or calling out of cars to the children, and making very positive comments.
“One person who texted me said: “Tell the children that they have done a great job today litter picking, Bravo to you too.
“Can’t believe the little ones are so happy to help’.
“Thank you all, together we can make a real difference .”