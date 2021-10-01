The film has already seen great success at the box office, making more than $7 million in its first day.
The hunt is now on to find Mr Craig’s replacement, so we asked The Star readers which actor – or general celebrity – from in and around Sheffield they’d like to see as the next 007.
Here are some of the most commonly suggested names – which one would you like to see?
1. Sean Bean
Arguably one of Sheffield’s most iconic actors, Mr Bean was the most suggested name on the list - and he was even asked to do it once before! However, there are two flaws with this one that many Sheffielders have been quick to point out - one being “Can't be Sean bean he always dies in everything” (thanks to James Wharton for this one) and the other being “Can’t be Sean Bean, he was Alex Trevelyan (006) in Goldeneye.” (Pointed out by Vickie Thornhill). Would you like to see him as the new 007?
Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for A+E Networks.
Photo: Jerod Harris
2. Tom Ellis
He may have been born in Cardiff, but Tom Ellis is an honourary Sheffielder as he went to High Storrs school in the city after his father moved the family here for his job. The Lucifer and Miranda star has become a huge household name and was recently named on People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ list. What do you think? Wendy Bradford and Liz Lane think he’s a good choice!
Photo by Catrina Maxwell/Getty Images for SCAD.
Photo: Catrina Maxwell
3. Graham Fellows
Perhaps a slightly rogue choice, but Mr Fellows is a comedy actor and musician, best known for creating the comedic character John Shuttleworth - a middle-aged, aspiring singer-songwriter from Sheffield with a quiet and relatively nerdy manner. Could that be Bond’s new thing? Rob Millington seems to think so! Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images.
Photo: Jim Dyson
4. Harry Maguire
Another unusual one - and as Keli Hirsty pointed out, not an actor - but could the England football star and local (and national) treasure surprise us on the big screen? Has he got what it takes to be 007?
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths