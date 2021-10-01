1. Sean Bean

Arguably one of Sheffield’s most iconic actors, Mr Bean was the most suggested name on the list - and he was even asked to do it once before! However, there are two flaws with this one that many Sheffielders have been quick to point out - one being “Can't be Sean bean he always dies in everything” (thanks to James Wharton for this one) and the other being “Can’t be Sean Bean, he was Alex Trevelyan (006) in Goldeneye.” (Pointed out by Vickie Thornhill). Would you like to see him as the new 007? Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for A+E Networks.

Photo: Jerod Harris