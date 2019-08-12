These awards for training that helps fire officers do their job are well deserved
Great training and support by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, to better equip crews for any eventuality when attending incidents, was recognised at a special event in the Cutlers’ Hall, Sheffield.
Two awards were made to members of the South Yorkshire service at the Cutlers’ Company Police and Fire Service annual awards, in recognition of their excellent contributions.
Station m anager Thomas Hirst received the fire service individual award for his work in providing crews across the brigade with basic sign language training.
This training, developed in partnership with the Communication Specialist College Doncaster, provided crews with basic British Sign Language.
The new skills give workers enhanced communication skills when attending different kinds of incidents within their local communities.
To put their new skills to the test, crews took part in a realistic fire exercise based in the residential facilities at the college.
Students played a part in the scenario which saw firefighters having to communicate using BSL so that they could direct students safely of out the building.
The training was so popular that Tom also developed an e-learning package so that more firefighters could learn basic sign, to be used at an incident.
Further to this, the training school administration team for the service were recognised for their work in supporting teams within the service in delivering vital projects and continually going above and beyond their day-to-day roles.
The team recently offered support and advice to firefighter recruits and in the last 14 -16 months have helped, assisted and supported upwards of 40 new trainees.
Deputy chief fire officer, Alex Johnson said: “These awards are the best possible example of how we continually strive to be the best at everything we do.
“They are a fantastic achievement for the fire service and provide well deserved recognition for the hard and varied work our staff do on a daily basis to keep the public of South Yorkshire safe.” The awards, which took place in the Cutlers’ Hall, Sheffield, were presented by the Master Cutler, Nicholas Cragg.