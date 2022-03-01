These are the top ten things to have ever come out of Sheffield, from Sean Bean to snooker at The Crucible

There is so much that Sheffield is known for, playing a vital part in the pop culture of the UK and even the world – these are just 10 of Sheffield’s most loved contributions.
1. Pulp
Rock band Pulp were formed in Sheffield in 1978 - frontman Jarvis Cocker grew up in the Intake area of the city.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Arctic Monkeys
Rock band Arctic Monkeys formed in the city in 2006 and won NME Awards album of the decade for 2013's AM.
Photo: JPI Media
3. Henderson's Relish
Henderson's Relish, Sheffield's answer to Worcestershire sauce is a dinner table favourite across the city.
Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Def Leppard
Another Sheffield born rock band, Def Leppard formed in 1977 and have played at venues across the city.
Photo: JPI Media