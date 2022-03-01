Arctic Monkeys

These are the top ten things to have ever come out of Sheffield, from Sean Bean to snooker at The Crucible

New research from Santander UK has revealed what Sheffield residents think are the best things to have come from the city, with famous bands, actors, and a certain relish all making the list.

By Steven Ross
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:54 pm

There is so much that Sheffield is known for, playing a vital part in the pop culture of the UK and even the world – these are just 10 of Sheffield’s most loved contributions.

1. Pulp

Rock band Pulp were formed in Sheffield in 1978 - frontman Jarvis Cocker grew up in the Intake area of the city.

2. Arctic Monkeys

Rock band Arctic Monkeys formed in the city in 2006 and won NME Awards album of the decade for 2013's AM.

3. Henderson's Relish

Henderson's Relish, Sheffield's answer to Worcestershire sauce is a dinner table favourite across the city.

4. Def Leppard

Another Sheffield born rock band, Def Leppard formed in 1977 and have played at venues across the city.

