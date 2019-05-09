These are the noise complaints for every area of Sheffield – how does yours rank?
There were thousands of noise complaints submitted to Sheffield City Council in 2018 but which area was the noisiest?
The information, released under the Freedom of Information Act, reveals the number of noise complaints for every ward boundary in Sheffield. Where does yours rank?
1. Burngreave
156 noise complaints received by Sheffield City Council
2. Woodhouse
43 noise complaints received by Sheffield City Council
3. Stocksbridge & Upper Don
37 noise complaints received by Sheffield City Council
4. Walkley
54 noise complaints received by Sheffield City Council
