Sheffield City Centre.

These are the noise complaints for every area of Sheffield – how does yours rank?

There were thousands of noise complaints submitted to Sheffield City Council in 2018 but which area was the noisiest? 

The information, released under the Freedom of Information Act, reveals the number of noise complaints for every ward boundary in Sheffield. Where does yours rank? 

156 noise complaints received by Sheffield City Council

1. Burngreave

43 noise complaints received by Sheffield City Council

2. Woodhouse

37 noise complaints received by Sheffield City Council

3. Stocksbridge & Upper Don

54 noise complaints received by Sheffield City Council

4. Walkley

