4. Whiskey, a Patterdale cross Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Whiskey, aged three-and-a-half, is a very complicated little lady who needs a lot of support to help her re-adjust to home living. She needs an adult-only home, with experienced dog owners that can work with her to build on her confidence with new people and dogs. She must live in a quiet environment and have a securely fenced garden of at least 6ft. A rural setting is ideal. It is essential that Whiskey is not left alone initially, and must be built up very slowly with realistic expectations that she really struggles to be left alone. Given the right environment and training, Whiskey has so much potential. She loves to play with the ball and will happily do this for hours.

Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary