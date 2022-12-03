Dogs aren’t just for Christmas, but that doesn’t mean you can’t give these pups their forever home this winter.
Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, in North Anston, has nine rescue dogs currently looking for their forever homes.
Thornberry is a registered charity founded in 1988. The centre has rescued thousands of dogs, cats, rabbits and horses in these years at both their Todwick Road site, and their farm at Ravenfield.
Each animal is assessed for medical and behavioural issues so that they can be best matched up with a perfect new loving home.
Visits to the animals at both of the sites are appointment-only to reduce any stress to the animals.
Anyone interested in adopting any of the friendly-faced dogs should fill out an Animal Enquiry Form available on the charity’s website.
2. Major, a Belgian Shepherd Malinois
Major is aged eight months, and is a very specialist breed who would benefit from a home experienced with ‘working dogs’. He is described by the animal shelter as "very food motivated", which makes training great fun. Major is not suited to live with children – but the shelter says he has "huge potential", and they are very excited for this boy to blossom with new owners.
3. Faith, a Shepherd
Faith, aged four-and-a-half years, is an "extremely loving and loyal girl", who is desperate to find a perfect home. She is nervous of new people and can be reactive towards them, but she is very affectionate to those she knows and trusts. Faith will only require short amounts of exercise and must have a secure garden to lounge around in. Faith does have some medical issues which will be covered by Thornberry, which means that anyone adopting Faith will need to live close by to the sanctuary for regular vet checks. Anyone interested in adopting Faith must be prepared to visit the sanctuary for multiple meets to build up her trust. She is best suited to a rural setting.
4. Whiskey, a Patterdale cross Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Whiskey, aged three-and-a-half, is a very complicated little lady who needs a lot of support to help her re-adjust to home living. She needs an adult-only home, with experienced dog owners that can work with her to build on her confidence with new people and dogs. She must live in a quiet environment and have a securely fenced garden of at least 6ft. A rural setting is ideal. It is essential that Whiskey is not left alone initially, and must be built up very slowly with realistic expectations that she really struggles to be left alone. Given the right environment and training, Whiskey has so much potential. She loves to play with the ball and will happily do this for hours.
