There's a 14-bar fancy dress pub crawl called the Donny Run taking place in Doncaster this weekend

Participants are being urged to don fancy dress for the boozy route which will see drinkers set off from The Hallcross and finish up at Rock a Hula on Lazarus Court on Saturday.

It is not known how many people will be taking part in the event, but a Facebook page devoted to the so-called Donny Run has attracted more than 1,400 fans.

The route of The Donny Run (Photo: Facebook/Donny Run).

The route compares itself to the famous Leeds-based pub crawl, The Otley Run, calling it the “Donny Run – like Otley but better.”

A Facebook post adds: “Birthday ? Sports team ? Golf club ? Football/Rugby/Cricket/Hockey/Netball team ? Stag/Hen party ? Works outing ? Friends or Family ? Or just out for a nice drink? Get involved let’s make a day of it.”

Groups are urged to sport fancy dress and drink responsibly during the crawl which is scheduled to start at 11am on Saturday at the Hallcross on Hallgate before drawing to a close at Rock A Hula at 4am the following day.

The page offers participants a checklist where they can tick off pubs as they have visited them, along with what tipple they have had to drink in each.

The Facebook page post adds: “Be at the first Donny Run - the first of many"Otley do it, so why not Donny too? We have the pubs.“Pints, shots, cocktails or water - whatever you drink get out for a day of fun with your friends or family. Don’t go crazy pace yourselves.“Have a pint, maybe a couple of halves, a soft drink in between – it’s all about enjoying your day.”

After leaving the Hallcross, the pub crawl will then visit O’Donnegans, Lockwoods, The Slug and Lettuce on one side of Hall Gate before dropping into Boogie Bar, Flares and The Yorkshire Grey on the other side of the road.

The route then moves into Lazarus Court to take in Establishment, Manana Manana, Mint before a final leg of Social, Jacques and Rock A Hula.

The Facebook page adds: “It’s not all about who can drink the most or quickest – it’s about having a great day out with friends.

“Avoid mixing too many drinks. Having a concoction of wine, beer and spirits flowing through your system is going to end in disaster. Stick to at most two different drinks and know what your limit is.

“On a personal note the Donny Run can be a fantastic experience to share with friends old and new.