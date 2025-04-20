Riders made their way across Sheffield from the South Yorkshire Police site at Euroa Link, to Weston Park, many dressed in fancy dress.

The procession was led by former superbikes world champion James Toseland, who had another biker riding pillion, Richard Grainger, who had won a draw for the honour.

We have put together 22 pictures showing the occasion, showing the bikes, the riders, and the people who came along to watch. You can see them below.

James told The Star: “Because of this event, I go into the hospital every year and see where the money's going and see where the fundraising is helping at the hospital, and meet the brave kids and families in there.

“It's not an easy gig when you meet them. But I realise just how important it is to support the hospital and give the best chance of having the best facilities on saving lives as well as we can..

“And that's why I do it every single year. It's a really, really important hospital for the city. I'm from Sheffield myself. So it's an honour and a pleasure to help out and raise money for the hospital. “

Last year, the total raised for Sheffield Children’s Hospital by the event since it started surpassed £100,000, and this total has contributed to a legacy of projects and special equipment funded by the event.

Event organiser, Michael Peat, said: “This event is so important to raise funds, and a 100k of support is amazing. One of the most important things though is the positive effect it has on the children that are in the wards over Easter, the bikes, the sounds: it is a spectacle.”

1 . Bear and bunny Theo's Egg Run 2025 from Police Operation Centre to Sheffield Children's Hospital raising money for the Children's Hospital Charity.

2 . Pink rabbit Charlie Pollard, from Woodseats, rode dressed as a pink rabbit.

3 . Father and son Dad and son Adam and Cameron Bennett, from Wincobank, took part in the run together in these great helmets.