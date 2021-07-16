Theme park staff raise over £4k for Sheffield’s Bluebell Wood Hospice

The 25-mile, nine-hour 'One Giant Leap' challenge saw 21 fundraisers from all four of Gulliver’s UK parks walk from Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath to their newest theme park Gulliver’s Valley, in Rotherham, to raise vital funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in Sheffield

Dean Kimberley, director of guest services at Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park Resort, said: “Our wonderful walking team made up of employees from all four Gulliver’s Parks walked from Gulliver’s Kingdom to Gulliver’s Valley to raise money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, which is a fantastic charity.

“We know what a difference Bluebell Wood makes to the lives of families who need their care and support, and that kept us going throughout the day. We were so pleased to raise this amazing amount of money to support this fantastic charity and want to thank everyone who supported us.”

The Gulliver’s team on their fundraising walk for Bluebell Wood.

He added: “It was such a wonderful opportunity for our teams to get together to help support a local charity and to mark the first year of Gulliver’s Valley being open for business. It’s been a year like no other, so we were really excited to be able to do this to support Bluebell Wood. Thanks also to Guide My Walk Ltd, who helped plan our route and guide us on the day.”

To raise additional money, Gulliver’s donated £1 from every Gully Town Tots ticket sold in the week of the walk (12-16 July) to Bluebell Wood.

So far, the team has raised £4,252, with donations still coming in on their Just Giving page.

Jason Gossop, regional fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that the Gulliver’s team chose to fundraise for us and took on this nine-hour challenge – what a team!

“Support from local businesses like Gulliver’s is incredibly important in helping us to make magical memories with families in the precious time they have together.

“We’d like to thank the intrepid team for their One Giant Leap and raising this fantastic amount of money which will make such a difference to us. We’re looking forward to continuing working closely with them in the future.”