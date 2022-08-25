Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Geering resigned from his position in June saying he no longer felt safe working there due to “nuanced institutional racism” within the company.

Today, a statement from Theatre Deli CEO, David Ralf, revealed the investigation commissioned by the charity “found there to be no evidence to substantiate that Nathan was discriminated against by the organisation because of his race”.

The investigation was undertaken by HR consultancy service, Peninsula Face2Face, and did make a number of recommendations to the charity.

Theatre Deli has released the results of the independent investigation into Nathan Geering's allegations. Picture by Theatre Deli

Mr Ralf’s statement said: “It is recommended that there are elements of this case that could have been approached in a different manner, specifically treating the concerns raised by Nathan as a formal grievance, regardless of whether he chose to raise one formally, or not. As such, it is recommended that the employer conduct training on Investigation, Disciplinary & Grievance.”

Mr Ralf also said the report recommended Theatre Deli “conduct training on Managing Behaviours in the Workplace”.

Theatre Deli has committed to delivering these training sessions by the end of the year, with Mr Ralf saying the charity would “work with new and current partners to expand our existing training programmes with a specific emphasis on Race and Allyship, and review our policies and procedures to ensure we are prioritising all aspects of diversity and inclusion in our organisation” in addition to the reports recommendations.

Mr Ralf said: “We will go above and beyond the recommendations of the report to ensure that all people feel welcomed, valued, and safe in our organisation.”