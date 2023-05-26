News you can trust since 1887
The worst areas of Sheffield for bad parking - according to our readers

Finding a parking space in the city can sometimes be a tricky business.
Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 26th May 2023, 04:45 BST

That being said, there’s no excuse for bad parking. We asked members of the public to tell us about the worst streets in the city for poor parking – and we received more than 200 messages. Here’s some of the worst streets and areas for bad parking – according to Star readers.

London Road

Tim Wiberg said: “Bottom of London Road they park anywhere.”

London Road. There is no suggestion that any of the vehicles in the image are badly parked. The picture is for illustrative purposes only.London Road. There is no suggestion that any of the vehicles in the image are badly parked. The picture is for illustrative purposes only.
London Road. There is no suggestion that any of the vehicles in the image are badly parked. The picture is for illustrative purposes only.
Sam Meeson posted: “Ecclesall Road, London Road, all of Woodseats, Broomhill, Crookes, Hillsborough.”

Hillsborough

Joseph D'Roza said: “Hillsborough! It's like parking wars.”

Shanel Katie posted: “Everywhere in Hillsborough, people are on pavements all the time.”

Will Robertson said: “Greenock Street. Emergency vehicles would have no chance getting up or down it!”

Woodseats

Joann Selby said: “Smithy Wood Crescent – can't use pavement as cars are parked on it sometimes all four wheels are on it and you have to walk in the road where there are two blind bends.”

Wendy Hampsey posted: “Woodseats, can't get car up the roads because they just park where they want.”

Stocksbridge

Chris Pearson posted: “Victoria Road, Stocksbridge - narrow road, double parking and now a bus route!”

Herries Road

Betty Gray posted: “Herries Road. People think the grass verge is their very own car park and they get onto (the) grass verge by driving on (the) pavement from (the) corners or crossing. Accident just waiting to happen."

Ecclesall Road

Bridget Elrick said: “Ecclesall Road – nightmare to park anywhere.”

Bellhouse Road

One resident posted: “Bellhouse Road. The parking is unbelievable, worst are the cars that park totally on the pavement at the pedestrian crossings.”

Crookesmoor Road

Gemma Elizabeth Sutcliffe posted that it is ‘ridiculous’ the ‘amount of standoffs there’ are on the road.

Nether Edge

Michael Batey said: “Ashland Road in Nether Edge is shocking for pavement parking.”

