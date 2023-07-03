News you can trust since 1887
The Voice Kids: 9-year-old Sheffield schoolboy melts the heart of will.i.am with blind audition performance

A young Sheffield singer captured the hearts of many in the opening episode of ITV’s The Voice Kids.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 10:36 BST

Nine-year-old Theo Hills impressed the judges with his sweet cover of When I Grow Up, from Matilda the Musical.

Described by his parents Lucy and Carl as being a ‘bubbly, outgoing character’, who ‘belongs’ on the stage, Theo definitely showed the audience his confidence and sparkle as he blew them away with his powerful pitch-perfect voice.

Within seconds of the performance, his parents were seen tearing up beside the stage as the audience cheered.

Theo Hills, from Sheffield, blew the crowd away with his performance on The Voice Kids' new series. Photo: ITV Plc
Theo Hills, from Sheffield, blew the crowd away with his performance on The Voice Kids' new series. Photo: ITV Plc

His blind audition was especially appreciated by ex-Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am, a judge on the show, who hit his buzzer, and gave Theo a thumbs-up as his chair swivelled around.

Describing why he turned around, will.i.am said: “One, the crowd loved you. Two, there couldn’t have been a better song than the one you picked.”

When he asked Theo what he wants to do when he grows up, the schoolboy said he would like to be a singer and a pilot who can fly himself to his own concerts. He told the audience how his mother had arranged for him to fly a lightweight plane with a pilot, and described it as an ‘amazing’ experience.

This season of The Voice Kids has three episodes, the second and third of which will air on ITV on July 9 and July 16 at 7.30pm, where we will watch Theo battle against 15 other contestants in the hopes of winning a trip to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

Aspiring pilot and singer Theo captured the audience's hearts. Photo: ITV Plc
Aspiring pilot and singer Theo captured the audience's hearts. Photo: ITV Plc
