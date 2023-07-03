Nine-year-old Theo Hills impressed the judges with his sweet cover of When I Grow Up, from Matilda the Musical.
Described by his parents Lucy and Carl as being a ‘bubbly, outgoing character’, who ‘belongs’ on the stage, Theo definitely showed the audience his confidence and sparkle as he blew them away with his powerful pitch-perfect voice.
Within seconds of the performance, his parents were seen tearing up beside the stage as the audience cheered.
His blind audition was especially appreciated by ex-Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am, a judge on the show, who hit his buzzer, and gave Theo a thumbs-up as his chair swivelled around.
Describing why he turned around, will.i.am said: “One, the crowd loved you. Two, there couldn’t have been a better song than the one you picked.”
When he asked Theo what he wants to do when he grows up, the schoolboy said he would like to be a singer and a pilot who can fly himself to his own concerts. He told the audience how his mother had arranged for him to fly a lightweight plane with a pilot, and described it as an ‘amazing’ experience.