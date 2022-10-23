27-year-old former Hall Cross Academy pupil Mark Howard sung his way into the final last night with his semi-final entry Half A Man by Dean Lewis.

Singer Anne-Marie was blown away by the audition and picked him as her finalist.

She said: “I think for the competition right now and who you’re going to be up against, I’m going to put through Mark.”

Mark, who now lives and works in Nottingham, previously said on Facebook: “Just want to say a huge thank you to every single person who has messaged, commented and shared this moment with me and my family.

“The sheer amount of support is overwhelming and as some may know I’m currently at a festival with patchy signal at best, so I will try my hardest once I’m back home to reply to as many messages as possible.

“Can’t thank you all enough and I can’t wait to share this exciting journey with everyone.”

Yesterday he posted that his time on the show has ‘certainly been a journey for not just me but the whole family.’

Mark Howard, originally from Doncaster, produced a stunning performance on The Voice. (Photo: ITV).

The show, back for an 11th series, sees judges only listening to singers, spinning around in their famous ‘I Want You’ red chairs if they are impressed enough by the vocals.