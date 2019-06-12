The top ten best places for a student night out have been revealed - where did Sheffield rank?

A nationwide survey said the city is the fifth best place in Britain for students to have a night out from 60 towns and cities across the country.

The Student Nightlife Index, which you can see in full HERE, takes into account factors like the number of venues for a night out, the cost of a pint and safety.

Sheffield students enjoying a night out.

It also looked at taxi fares and the number of takeaways.

West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield topped the list, with Derby, Chester and Liverpool also ranked ahead of Sheffield.

Researchers said Sheffield has 131 nightlife options for students, nearly 200 takeaway shops and that the price of a pint is £3 – one of the cheapest in Britain.

Taxi fares start at £3.50 and operators charge just £1.07 per km – also one of the country’s best rates.

And Sheffield was given a ‘safety index’ rating of 60.02, making it one of the safer towns on the list for a night out.

A spokesman for the Student Nightlife Index said: “Every student understands just how important a night out can be when it comes to their overall university experience.”Whether you have already enjoyed the definitive graduate-hat -throw or you are currently at the stage of weighing up your studying options, there's no questioning that the social aspect can often be a deal-breaker. After all, freshers can be the gateway to making friends and memories which will last forever.”

“While there may be more important academic factors to consider when deciding what is your ideal studying city is, it can't hurt to know just how much of a good night out you could have.”

The top 10 Student Nightlife Spots

Huddersfield

Derby

Chester

Liverpool

Sheffield

Newcastle

Leeds

Stoke-On-Trent

Preston

Middlesbrough

If you're after a cheap pint then Lancaster is the place to be, whereas Birmingham has so many takeaways that when it comes to the end-of-night grub, you'll be spoilt for choice.