Star readers were asked what they are most grateful for living in Sheffield and hundreds replied.

There were some tongue in cheek responses, such as the roads out of the city, but many Sheffielders were happy to reveal what they are most grateful for in their home city.

Many referred to their favourite football teams, others mentioned Hendo’s.

These were the other most common responses:

Sheffielders have had their say on what they are most grateful for in the Steel City

Hospitals

Ian Manewell: “Eternally grateful to the children’s hospital.”

Prithiraj Restaurant: “ The Children’s Hospital and those who give charity towards it. We do a charity night every year and have done one for four years now raising £141,000 so far. Looking forward to do another very soon.”

Paul Ratcliffe: “Our wonderful hospitals and of course the incredible people who work and care for us in them.”

Ken Wood: “Northan General Hospital gave me a life saving opperation in 2003, forever grateful.”

Claire Chilton: “Weston Park Hospital.”

Ann Evans: “The best hospitals from childen to adult.”

Rebecca Fretwell: “Have to be thankful for the amazing hospitals we have on our doorstep!!”

Music:

Daz Beal: “A great rock music scene.”

Nathan Tornato O'Shea: “Arctic Monkeys.”

People:

Michael Peacock: “Best people in the world you will not ever find a more friendly bunch of human beings.”

Angela Kelsey: “Northern banter and humour.”

Dianne Boardman: “Most of all the lovely residents. I grew up there and people were so kind, generous and integrated.”

Maureenann Downs: “Sheffield sense of humour. Also friendliness of the people.”