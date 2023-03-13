It is hard to imagine a sweeter pitchside moment than the one shared between Blades midfielder Iliman Ndiaye and a Sheffield United mascot when she gave him a birthday present.

This was the sweet moment when a Sheffield United mascot surprised Blades midfielder Iliman Ndiaye with a birthday present. Picture courtesy of Sheffield United

Ndiaye marked his 23rd birthday on Monday, March 6, and was back out playing midfield for Sheffield United the following day in an away tie against Reading.

As this video shared by Sheffield United shows, a Blades mascot helped to make this year’s birthday extra special by surprising him with a birthday present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster, who has ‘Chopsy’ written on the back of her United shirt, can be seen giving high fives to Blades players as they come out of the tunnel and on to the pitch.

As Ndiaye comes past, the adorable pig-tailed mascot holds out the gift bag containing his birthday present, but he initially doesn’t appear to see it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Ndiaye realises, he comes back to the mascot, takes the birthday present from her and she whispers something to him.

Ndiaye laughs and seems genuinely touched. The pair high-five, he gives her gift to someone close by for safe-keeping, pats her on the shoulder and runs off to begin the match, which ended in a 1 – 0 victory for the Blades.

Shared on Twitter, with the tag line ‘wholesome content,’ scores of Blades fans have reacted to the delightful video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blades mascot and Iliman Ndiaye. Picture courtesy of Sheffield United

leghc said: “He was so lovely with her, she’ll never forget that moment.”

James added: “This is so sweet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Nightingale continued: “Brilliant, made her day.”