The story of mental health and wellbeing told through art, in new Sheffield exhibition
Discover the power of creativity as a new exhibition at the Art House aims to demonstrate how art can positively impact on mental health.
‘Four Years: A Journey in Art and Clay’ opened last week, featuring ceramics, sculpture, art, and photographs charting the powerful personal stories of the impact of art, and showcasing individual stories of wellbeing,
The exhibition demonstrates the artistic and personal development of wellbeing participants - James, Ben, Sophie, Kieron, Elesha, Dan, and Mand - through their individual journeys into becoming practising artists since the Art House opened in 2015.
“Making art grounds you, and brings you back to your ‘good self’.” says wellbeing coordinator Sarah Vanic.
“Art helps to connect us all, rather than highlighting differences. We all share mental health and can enjoy the extraordinary benefits of creativity,”
The Art House is a unique creative space in the heart of Sheffield, renowned for delivering creative wellbeing activities in a welcoming environment. The Art House works with individuals to discover and reinforce their strengths and abilities; which may include learning a new skill or technique, working with a new art medium, or being more active with their art work at home. The Art House’s distinctive approach to supporting wellbeing is a clear focus on art and skills development. Participants focus on their art and creativity rather than on any mental health diagnosis.
Wellbeing participant Ben said: “I would describe the Art House as a big friendly community. It takes you on a journey of learning new skills, building friendships and opening up opportunities.”
Another wellbeing participant, Elesha, added: “Making art makes me feel free, calm and alive.”
‘Four Years: A Journey in Art and Clay’ will run until September 23 at gallery, just off Division Street. The exhibition will be open Monday to Friday, from 12.30pm to 3pm, and from 11am to 3pm on Saturdays.