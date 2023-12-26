Sheffield has given us a number of news stories that have made us happy and sad, warmed our hearts and boiled our blood.
There are a number of different reasons why news reporters can choose particular stories as their favourites or most important from the year.
2023 has provided many such stories that have been impactful for both good reasons and bad. The Star has chosen eight stories from the year and put them into a list of our favourites or most important.
Look back over the year in the gallery below.
1. John Burkhill's Magic Million
If this was in any particular order, this would be number 1! After years and years of fundraising, the Man with the Pram hit £1,000,000 raised for MacMillan. A Sheffield legend without a doubt, but what's next? If you ask John, another million is out there.
2. Remember Mrs Sheffield Wednesday
It was a sad day when the Owls announced Mrs Sheffield Wednesday, Elaine Murphy, had passed away earlier this year - but it was truly touching to see how Sheffield's football community, Blades, Owls or fans of the World's First, came together to remember and pay tribute to an amazing woman who dedicated her life to the game. Photo: via swfc.co.uk
3. Visiting Sheffield's steepest street
Sending Senior Reporter David Kessen up Blake Street was a treat in itself! But this road holds the title of being Sheffield's steepest street and we loved hearing why residents, including Stuart Wyatt (pictured), loved living on it. Photo: National World
4. Sheffield woman "living the dream"
It is always amazing to hear of a young person in Sheffield "living the dream" - which is exactly what we got from 20-year-old Amy Robbins after she opened When Butter Met Sugar on Holme Lane. It's been a real local success story, with Amy announcing she was fully booked for Christmas cakes over the December period! Well Done!!!