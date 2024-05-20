The Snog Fagan's Sheffield: Pete McKee begins work to bring back iconic mural on side of famous pub
The iconic artwork which donned the wall of Fagan’s in Sheffield for more than a decade is being re-painted today after it was covered over.
Pete McKee is being hoisted back up the famous pub’s side wall to redo ‘The Snog’, which became a “local landmark” since it was first done in 2013.
In April, commuters travelling past the pub on their way to work were shocked to see the mural had been covered over in grey - with one reader concerned the artwork had been “decimated”.
However, Pete’s team were quick to dispell any negativity, confirming The Snog would be back “when the weather is suitable” and that day has come.
Fagan’s was undergoing some re-rendering work as part of necessary improvement works on the landmark building - meaning the mural needed to be covered.
Pete and his team were on site at Fagan’s by 8am on May 20, 2024, equipped with paints and a scissor lift to get up and down the wall.
Whilst it will be the same painting, the method in 2024 is different to in 2013. Originally, the wall was split into a large grid on which the mural would be painted - this year, the team are using large stencils to add all the outlines to the wall, before adding all the colour.
