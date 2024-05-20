The Snog Fagan's Sheffield: Pete McKee begins work to bring back iconic mural on side of famous pub

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 20th May 2024, 13:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield was shocked to see the artwork covered up in April.

The iconic artwork which donned the wall of Fagan’s in Sheffield for more than a decade is being re-painted today after it was covered over.

Pete McKee is being hoisted back up the famous pub’s side wall to redo ‘The Snog’, which became a “local landmark” since it was first done in 2013.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In April, commuters travelling past the pub on their way to work were shocked to see the mural had been covered over in grey - with one reader concerned the artwork had been “decimated”.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

It's BACK. Pete McKee is working away at Fagan's to bring back The Snog, after it was covered for re-rendering work on the historic pub.It's BACK. Pete McKee is working away at Fagan's to bring back The Snog, after it was covered for re-rendering work on the historic pub.
It's BACK. Pete McKee is working away at Fagan's to bring back The Snog, after it was covered for re-rendering work on the historic pub.

However, Pete’s team were quick to dispell any negativity, confirming The Snog would be back “when the weather is suitable” and that day has come.

Fagan’s was undergoing some re-rendering work as part of necessary improvement works on the landmark building - meaning the mural needed to be covered.

Pete and his team were on site at Fagan’s by 8am on May 20, 2024, equipped with paints and a scissor lift to get up and down the wall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whilst it will be the same painting, the method in 2024 is different to in 2013. Originally, the wall was split into a large grid on which the mural would be painted - this year, the team are using large stencils to add all the outlines to the wall, before adding all the colour.

Related topics:Pete McKee

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.