Sheffield was shocked to see the artwork covered up in April.

The iconic artwork which donned the wall of Fagan’s in Sheffield for more than a decade is being re-painted today after it was covered over.

Pete McKee is being hoisted back up the famous pub’s side wall to redo ‘The Snog’, which became a “local landmark” since it was first done in 2013.

In April, commuters travelling past the pub on their way to work were shocked to see the mural had been covered over in grey - with one reader concerned the artwork had been “decimated”.

It's BACK. Pete McKee is working away at Fagan's to bring back The Snog, after it was covered for re-rendering work on the historic pub.

However, Pete’s team were quick to dispell any negativity, confirming The Snog would be back “when the weather is suitable” and that day has come.

Fagan’s was undergoing some re-rendering work as part of necessary improvement works on the landmark building - meaning the mural needed to be covered.

Pete and his team were on site at Fagan’s by 8am on May 20, 2024, equipped with paints and a scissor lift to get up and down the wall.

