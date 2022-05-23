The Sherlocks: Indie rockers at the O2 Academy Sheffield with energy, enthusiasm and superb vocals

Two great support acts opened the evening, with Manchester four-piece The Covasettes and then local Sheffield band The Warehouse Club. Both bands got a great ovation with their infectious energy and charismatic stage presence.

The Sherlocks came on stage to a rapturous applause and swiftly opened up proceedings with Falling- a track from their recent third album World I Understand. This was followed by catchy numbers Escapade, Magic Man, Plastic Heart and Wake Up.

The crowd, a real mix of youthful exuberance and seasoned gig-goers, were nodding and bouncing in unison to End Of The Earth, Will You Be There? And On The Run before taking a more melodic turn with Games You Play, NYC (Sing It Loud), Last Night and recent, funky number Sorry- a catchy, upbeat song with dance undertones - another real crowd pleaser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sherlocks at the O2 Academy Sheffield

A superb rendition of The Beatles song Hey Jude as well as a little snippet of Human League mega hit Don’t You Want Me Baby- A nod to the legendary Sheffield band – were both well received by the hometown crowd.

The set concluded with Live For The Moment, Nobody Knows and two of my favourite tracks, the anthemic City Lights and Chasing Shadows.

The very appreciative frontman, Kiaran Crook, passed on his heartfelt thanks to the crowd. Earlier in the night he declared “It’s not about football or politics tonight, it’s all about the music and we are here to have a good time.”

That they did, their infectious energy, sublime guitar riffs and resonating vocals ensured the 2,200 crowd went home beaming too.

The Sherlocks at the O2 Academy Sheffield Scott Antcliffe

The band exclusively revealed to The Star last week that they are already working on their fourth album at Liverpool’s legendary Motor Museum Studio, news which will delight the fans affectionately known as #SherlocksArmy.

The Sherlocks at the O2 Academy Sheffield

The Sherlocks at the O2 Academy Sheffield

The Sherlocks at the O2 Academy Sheffield