Nearly 1,500 stray dogs have been impounded after they were found on the streets of Sheffield, new figures show, with 17 being put to sleep.

In the five years between 2018 and 2022, a total of 1,463 stray dogs were found across the city and put in the pound, figures obtained by The Star from Sheffield City Council under the Freedom of Information Act show. More than half (850) were reclaimed, 319 were adopted and 245 ended up being rescued, with the finder of the dog ending up keeping it on 21 occasions, the dog being left in kennels 11 times and the dog sadly being put to sleep in 17 instances.

The number of stray dogs being impounded in Sheffield rose from 397 in 2018 to 402 the following year before falling during the pandemic to 227 in 2020 and 171 in 2021, and rising again slightly last year to 266.

The Star also obtained a breakdown of where in the city the dogs were found. Below is a list of the streets within the city where stray dogs were found on more than one occasion during 2022, from the lowest to the highest. We have not included figures for veterinary practices where dogs were taken by members of the practices, nor have we included Spring Street in Sheffield city centre, where the council’s kennels are located. The photos used are for illustrative purposes only.

Anyone who finds a stray dog must inform the council and hand the dog to either its owner or to the council. If your dog is impounded as a stray, you are required to pay a fee of £65 to reclaim it for the first two days and £15 per day after that. For more information about how to report a stray dog, visit: www.sheffield.gov.uk/pollution-nuisance/lost-found-dogs.

1 . Stray dog in kennel with snout peeking out through the bars of the cage. A dog in a kennel after being picked up as a stray. Nearly 1,500 stray dogs were impounded in Sheffield between 2018 and 2022. File photo by yrjar78/Getty Images/iStockphoto. Photo: yrjar78/Getty Images/iStockphoto Photo Sales

2 . Brookfield Road Brookfield Road, in Nether Edge, Sheffield, where two stray dogs were found before being impounded by Sheffield City Council in 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Carlisle Street Carlisle Street in Sheffield, where two stray dogs were found before being impounded by Sheffield City Council in 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Deerlands Avenue Deerlands Avenue, in Parson Cross, Sheffield, where two stray dogs were found before being impounded by Sheffield City Council in 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales