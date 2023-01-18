The Sheffield pub with 'cosy vibes' and amazing pub quiz prizes that people are raving about

Since coming to Sheffield as a masters student I have been able to visit a good number of pubs around the city and I have uncovered a definite favourite in the area.

Alder Bar, Neepsend, has the best vibes of any pub I have ever been to. Stepping into the building you are immediately greeted with a thrum of energy as people chat and sip their beers. The bar is famous in the area for its pub quiz which is an event not to be missed. With top tier prizes from a selection of cheeses and crackers to 48 cadbury creme eggs. They even offer a prize to the team in last place so you can’t really lose. There is a wide selection of beers and other drinks to choose from including beers from local breweries like Blue Bee and Abbeydale Brewery.

The friendliness of the bar staff is the thing that really makes Alder stand out to me as the best pub in Sheffield. Danny Tennant, general manager of Alder, is almost always behind the bar when you walk in and seeing a familiar face helps to make you feel right at home.

After the bar won the instagram ‘Battle of the Boozer’s’ competition, he said: “Pub landlords are historically pillars of the community and we really try to push that. We remember people’s names, try to get them to come back and have a friendly atmosphere.

Danny Tennant behind the bar at Alder.

“We work really hard to be known and not be this faceless venue.” Alder is a relatively new pub which has recently celebrated its first birthday. Despite this it has become a community staple with people in Neepsend and Kelham frequenting it.

You don’t have to take my word for it though as the bar is extremely well reviewed online.

One reviewer wrote: “Boss little bar with great atmosphere. Proper cosy vibes but can also have a ball if that’s what you’re up for. Well friendly and chatty staff. Another said: “Alder bar has a great atmosphere the staff are friendly and the landlord is an all round great guy.”