The Sheffield pub just off West Street that 'stays relevant without losing any of it's traditional charm'

Tucked away to the side of one of Sheffield’s busiest nightlife scenes, West Street, The Red Deer pub offers a traditional pub alternative for those looking for a quiet pint, writes Tobias Gavelle.

The Deer provides the perfect mix of an old school boozer and a modern establishment, summed up perfectly in its delicious food menu, which has classic staples like Beer Battered Fish & Chips and Sausage & Mash as well as an array of vegan alternatives such as Avocado Wings.

Perhaps the pub's best achievement is its ability to update itself to current trends without losing any of the charm which makes it special.

The drink selection provides patrons with classics such as Amstel lager or Inches cider and a mix of cask ales, stouts and a selection of guest beverages from local and national breweries.

Inside the pub.

The clientele will vary from regulars to office workers to students, but in my experience every visitor seems to have the same thing in common with the staff: they’re overwhelmingly friendly.

The pub is dog friendly too, which is an added bonus for any establishment. In the summer you can enjoy the beer garden to the rear with a cold pint of lager and in the winter escape indoors to warm yourself around the log fire with a mug of mulled cider.

One of the city's perfect five o’ clock boozers, The Red Deer is the ideal spot to dive into on a Friday night straight from the office.

The location makes it the best place to go for a quick pint to shake off the week, a starting point for moving to West Streets bars, or, as I have often found, settling in for the night in one of its cozy corners.

The Red Deer.