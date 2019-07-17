The rundown Sheffield shop that's been transformed for filming of new Sara Cox TV show Back In Time
A rundown Sheffield corner shop has been transformed into this fantastic emporium of the past for the filming of a new BBC TV show.
Radio and TV favourite Sara Cox announced earlier this week that she filming in Sheffield for a new series of the ‘time travel’ show which takes families back in time to see how people lived, worked and enjoyed their leisure time in days gone by.
The forthcoming series will reveal what it was like to run a shop through the decades.
The latest instalment of the BBC Two reality show will see participants experience first-hand what life was like behind the counter and will take viewers from the Victorian era through wartime rationing and the swinging 60s to the 80s, 90s and beyond, with the series set to air in 2020.
Crews have spent the last few weeks transforming a former off licence shop on the corner of Derbyshire Lane and Norton Lees Road in Meersbrook into ‘Ardern and Son,’ a seller of ales, stouts and tobacco.
As well as a vintage sign for Gilmour Extra Stout, baskets of fresh produce have also been positioned outside for filming sequences.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Filming is due to take place for around three to four months.
Last year, show makers announced they were looking for families from Sheffield or the surrounding area with at least two children aged eight or over to take part.
The shop and the family’s living quarters will be updated as they travel through time to reflect changing trends and technology.
They will go from making their own products in Victorian times to weighing out wartime rations and stocking the shelves with everything from dip dabs, Pot Noodles and Smash Hits in the 1980s.
Previous series of the show include Back in Time for Dinner, which involved a culinary trip through the decades, and Back in Time for School, looking at how life in the classroom has changed over the years.