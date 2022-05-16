The Reytons: South Yorkshire indie rockers' powerful and passionate gig at Magna in Rotherham

A crowd of 4,500 revellers packed into The Magna Centre in Rotherham to support their hometown heroes for their first gig on South Yorkshire soil since selling out Sheffield’s O2 Academy on back-to-back nights in November 2021.

The demand for tickets was so much, that they sold them all out in just 10 hours – a testament to the hard work and dedication the quartet have put in, to help them become the band they are today.

Stone, a support act from Liverpool, got things underway with a high tempo, frenetic set, setting the tone of the evening perfectly for what was to follow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reytons at Magna

The Reytons frontman Jonny Yerrell led the lads on stage to a rapturous applause and kicked things off with Mind the Gap, swiftly followed by Red Smoke ensuring the crowd were hooked in from the off.

As always, an appreciative Yerrell acknowledged the superb support from the fans during the pandemic, just as the quartet were really starting to find their rhythm and make impressive strides within the industry.

The evening then took a slightly mellower turn with Harrison Lesser, Expectations of a Fool and Headache, all going down well with the crowd before upping the ante with several tracks from their excellent debut album, Kids Off The Estate including Sales Pitch for the Bus Fare Home, Antibiotics, Car Crash and Shoebox.

The latter half of the set featured my personal favourite, Slice of Lime, the extremely catchy, upbeat lyrics and cracking guitar riffs are a winning combination. Yerrell tells stories through his lyrics which resonate with the blue-collar crowd.

The Reytons at Magna

The evening concluded with popular hits Low Life, Kids off the Estate and Broke Boys Cartel, ensuring, just as they started the evening, the fans lifted the roof off The Magna once again, after a superb evening of energetic, powerful and passionate vocals – something which the raucous crowd have become accustomed to over the last five years.