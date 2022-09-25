Just over 12 months since their debut album rocketed to number 11 in the Official UK Charts, South Yorkshire indie four-piece The Reytons have announced their highly anticipated second album.

Set for release on January 27, 2023, the album entitled ‘What’s Rock and Roll?’ will feature 12 songs including Cash In Hand & Fake ID’s, One More Reason, Fading, Avalanche and Uninvited.

Sheffield band The Reytons have announced details of their second album

The band have turned down record labels to release the album completely independently in a demonstration of sheer working class grit and resilience, after not being warmly welcomed when trying to break out into the music scene in 2017.

Their first album Kids Off The Estate rocketed to an impressive debut chart position in November 2021 and helped them add to their already loyal following, particularly after successful support slots with the likes of Gerry Cinnamon and The Libertines.

The band have gone from strength to strength and now boast 750,000 monthly listens on Spotify.

Not just restricted to online, the four-piece sold out The Magna in Rotherham with all 4,500 tickets being snapped up in 10 hours - a long way from their humble roots in 2017 playing their first gig at The Plug.

After hugely successful festival slots over the summer at TRNSMT, Y Not Festival and Neighbourhood Weekender, the band will head out on tour over the next three months and will take in 13 UK venues including Nottingham’s Rock City, Glasgow Barrowlands and Leeds 02 Academy as well as three sold out dates in The Netherlands.