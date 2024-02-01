News you can trust since 1887
The Reytons: Band's new album set to make Doncaster street famous

A Doncaster street is on course to hit the top of the pops - after featuring on the front cover of a South Yorkshire band’s new album.
By Darren Burke
Published 1st Feb 2024, 11:14 GMT
Ballad of a Bystander, the third studio album The Reytons, is currently heading for the top of the charts when the rundown is released this Friday.

The band are originally from Rotherham, but members now live in Doncaster.

And the group have stayed true to their roots by featuring a picture of Conisrbrough’s Athelstane Road on the front cover of the new release.

The new album by The Reytons features a Doncaster suburban street on its front cover. (Photo: The Reytons).The new album by The Reytons features a Doncaster suburban street on its front cover. (Photo: The Reytons).
The new album by The Reytons features a Doncaster suburban street on its front cover. (Photo: The Reytons).

The distinctive artwork shows the terraced street hanging in an art gallery – and it could make the quiet suburban street a new haunt for fans of the band who will perform at Clifton Park in Rotherham on July 6 – their biggest headline show to date.

The event is not only officially the biggest outdoor event to have taken place in the town, but the first time an artist has played to an audience in Clifton Park since glam legend, Marc Bolan brought T-Rex to play the bandstand in 1971.

After rising to the challenge of reaching the top of the UK Official Album Chart last year with their second album, What’s Rock And Roll? the band have rapidly established themselves as an electricfying live act, wowing fans across the country.

Made up of Jonny Yerrell, Joe O’Brien, Lee Holland and Jamie Todd, The Reytons have brought thousands of all-ages music fans to their door since releasing their Top 20 debut album, Kids Off The Estate in November 2021.

