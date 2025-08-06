The remarkable tale of how a Sheffield sailor dressed as a French fisherman to escape the Nazis

The proud family of a Sheffield war hero has unearthed letters and newspaper cuttings charting a fascinating career bravely spent serving his country.

Thomas Hall was 18 when he joined the navy and documents found by his proud family detail his fascinating history – including a daring mission he made to get back home to England after being stranded at Dunkirk in 1940 during World War II.

During a naval operation to help with the evacuation of Allied forces from Dunkirk, on the coast of France, as German forces advanced, Acting Leading Seaman Hall ended up being left behind.

A report published in The Star on May 27, 1941, reveals how he avoided capture.

Thomas Hall (second from the right)

His escape back to England was mentioned in dispatches, with The Star reporting at the time that he was the only member of his crew left behind but found 14 Royal Engineers in the same plight.

Between them, they found a motorboat and set out for England.

However, half way across the Channel, the engine failed and the stricken servicemen difted out at sea for 36 hours, evenutally finding themselves back on the French coast in a small fishing village.

With German troops fast approching, the sailor and his newfound Army comrades ditched their uniforms and were given clothes by the locals in a bid to disguise their military background.

Thomas Hall

Under the guise of fishermen they were guided back to the English coast and ultimately safety by a real-life one.

Determined to continue serving his country, the Sheffield sailor rejoined the war effort onboard HMC Exeter.

But in 1942 the Royal Nacy ship was attacked by Japanese forces and sunk.

Acting Leading Seaman Hall survived the attack but was captured and detained in a Japanese Prisoner of War camp, where he eventually died.

The Star's original report detailing Thomas Hall's escape from Dunkirk in 1940

His niece, Fiona Stewart – a retired doctor from Northern Ireland – has shared her family’s paperwork with The Star, describing her uncle as “a forgotten hero."

She has revealed perfectly preserved letters her uncle used to write to his loved ones when he was serving his country, including during the war years.

Among the bundle of letters is one Acting Leading Seaman Hall’s mum sent to her son, which was returned unread and how she found out he was missing in action after his ship was attacked.

Fiona explained: “I think the first my granny knew is she had written a letter to him but it was returned to her saying ‘it is with the deepest regret you're informed that the addressee is missing on active service.’ So that was the first she knew he'd gone down.”

The British Red Cross contacted Thomas Hall's family after his ship was attacked by the Japanese

The paperwork also includes a letter to Acting Leading Seaman Hall’s mum from the British Red Cross dated July 9, 1943, in which it was confirmed that he had survived the sinking of the ship.

It included a message from her son which read: “Dear Mother, I am fit and in good health. You are alll very much in my thoughts. Give my love to Elsie (his partner) and tell her the address she can write to.

"We are all keeping in good spirits and enjoying good health.

"From your loving son, Tom. Do write.”

It was in October 1945 when the Sheffield sailor’s family discovered he had died eight months earlier – on February 28, 1945.

Fiona said the family had been living in hope that he had survived.

“I would say that went into the press when she found out. So she didn't know, the war was long over. So she must have been hoping he might still be alive.

“So he died in that camp. He died in that camp in February,” she explained.

She said there had been a massive outbreak of dysentery.

Fiona said: “So hundreds of them died within about three months. So had that not happened I suspect he might have made it.”

She described her uncle as “quite a remarkable man."