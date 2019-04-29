The Queen thanks members of Royal Society of St George in a letter 

Despite being rather low-key, St. George's Day anniversary dinner held last Friday did not go unnoticed as it received an attention from the Buckingham Palace.

In a letter sent to Sheffield Branch of the Royal Society of St George, the Queen Elizabeth II wrote:

"Please convey my warm thanks to the members of Sheffield Branch of the Royal Society of St George for their loyal greetings, sent on the occasion of their St George's Day dinner and dance which is being held tonight at Tapton Masonic Hall.

"As your patron, I much appreciate your thoughtful message and, in return, send my best wishes to all those who are present for a most enjoyable event."

The society's former president Bryn Holmes said the letter could serve as a major boost to the society as it attempts to increase their membership.

He said: "We don't want our society to die. We are trying to bring in new members especially the youngsters but they are not coming through."

The Sheffield branch of the society is in its 62nd year and has about 50 members, which is well down from the 200 or so it boasted during its peak some 30 years ago.

England celebrated St George's Day on April 23, but there were no public festivities to mark the day as it has become associated in some minds with the far right and football hooligans, or with less savoury episodes in the country’s history.

But last Friday, close to 80 members nationwide came to Sheffield to celebrate the St George's Day anniversary dinner at Tapton Masonic Hall, Shore Ln in a rather low-key affair.

John Burkhill or popularly known as the 'Man With A Pram' was also present as the guest of honour.