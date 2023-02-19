When it comes to the pub scene in Sheffield, we’re spoiled for choice with a range of great options. Whether you’re in the city centre, Broomhill, Crookesmoor or further out, there is always a good pub nearby, writes Madison Burgess.

As a student at the University of Sheffield, I’m a huge fan of The Punch Bowl pub, situated in the heart of Crookes. Surrounded by student housing, it’s a favourite of most of my friends’ and almost everyone I know has given it a try. If you’re after a few quiet drinks with your housemates, a Sunday lunch with your parents or even a quiz night, the Punch Bowl has a lot to offer.

The pub has been a fixture on Crookes High Street for about a century and was refurbished a few years ago. The inside is warm, cosy and even dog friendly. It also has a beer garden for when the summer months come back around. My friends and I like to attend the Thursday night pub quizzes where a bar tab is on offer as a prize - though it’s never your traditional pub quiz. They usually include a drawing round to have a laugh and put your

creativity to the test.If you’re a fan of ale, The Punch Bowl has weekly rotating guest ales from the likes of Abbeydale Brewery, Thornbridge Brewery and True North’s Blonde, Bitter and Sheffield Pilsner.

The Punch Bowl in Crookes.

It’s not just for students either. Every time I visit there is a mix of young people and families. I regularly go with my family when they come up to visit me in Sheffield and it’s become their favourite too. The food menu is delicious and if you go on a Sunday, they do what I think is the best roast around S10. The menu has a range of hearty pub food including the classics like pies and fish and chips but also meals like pan fried duck breast and chicken schnitzel – there are always vegan and veggie options and the menu regularly changes too. You can get a True North regulars card too to get discounts on food and drink which is always a win.