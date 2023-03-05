From first dates and Sunday roasts to pub quizzes with friends, The Punch Bowl offers a detox from the student life Crookes is so well-known for, writes Lauren Chaloner.

After hiking up Conduit and the dreaded Springvale Road hill, there’s nothing more rewarding then a cold glass of wine or one of the guest ales from the likes of Abbeydale Brewery and Sheffield Pilsner.

The Punch Bowl is the haven at the end of a long working day or after walking up Sheffield’s rolling hills.

This vibrant boozer offers the perfect balance between a traditional pub, offering typical old-school meals like fish and chips, and an upmarket establishment with cocktails that are to die for.

The Punch Bowl in Crookes.

There’s rarely a day or night when the Punch Bowl isn’t packed full of Sheffield’s familiar locals each scrabbling to find a seat. The staff are always welcoming and there’s no drink the bartenders can’t

make exactly to your liking. Whether it’s a Crookes martini with a twist or I ask to swap soda for lemonade in my Aperol Spritz, the venue is more than happy to oblige and offer great recommendations to suit your tastes and wallet.

Speaking of wallets, if you’re a student don’t forget your pledge card for 20 per cent off all day, which can be used across the True North Brew Co. family from the Old Grindstone to The Common Room.

There really is something for everyone.

Besides the great atmosphere and broad drinks selection, the venue boasts a spacious function room, the Lodge of Hope, which caters for any event from wakes to birthday parties. The room even offers its own private bar to keep all guests happy.

Even when you’re at home, the Punch Bowl is never far away, with the business offering home delivery of your pub grub favourites from delicious steak pies to veggie turkey and sticky toffee pudding for those with a sweet tooth.

Perhaps what makes this pub special is its ability to bring people together. Whether its families, visitors or fresh-faced students returning from a day of lectures, this really is a welcoming place where people can see friends and make memories.

