The pubs, clubs, shops and places YOU miss most from 60s, 70s and 80s Sheffield: RETRO PICTURE GALLERY
They are places which instantly bring back the memories - the shops, pubs and clubs of the Sheffield of your youth.
We've dipped into our archives to revisit some of the places that YOU told us you miss the most - how many of these can you remember from back in the day?
1. The Barrow Boys
The Barrow Boys - a much missed Sheffield pub.
jpimedia
2. Athol Hotel
Can you recall having a drink at the Athol Hotel?
jpimedia
3. Cairo Jax nightclub
Remember busting some moves on the dancefloor at Cairo Jax?
jpimedia
4. The Limit
The Limit club welcomed a string of alternative rock bands in its heyday.
jpimedia
View more