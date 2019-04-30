The Lord Mayor's Parade

The pubs, clubs, shops and places YOU miss most from 60s, 70s and 80s Sheffield: RETRO PICTURE GALLERY

They are places which instantly bring back the memories - the shops, pubs and clubs of the Sheffield of your youth.

We've dipped into our archives to revisit some of the places that YOU told us you miss the most - how many of these can you remember from back in the day?

The Barrow Boys - a much missed Sheffield pub.

1. The Barrow Boys

Can you recall having a drink at the Athol Hotel?

2. Athol Hotel

Remember busting some moves on the dancefloor at Cairo Jax?

3. Cairo Jax nightclub

The Limit club welcomed a string of alternative rock bands in its heyday.

4. The Limit

