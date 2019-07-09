The picture you thought you'd never see - topless Sheffield Wednesday fan Tango wears SHIRT in 71 degree heat in Portugal
He’s Sheffield Wednesday’s most famous supporter – and here’s a picture you thought you’d never see of topless super fan Tango – cheering on the Owls wearing a shirt.
Paul Gregory follows Wednesday home and away – and is a familiar sight up and down the country – going topless whatever the weather.
From rainsoaked nights and freezing temperatures at Hillsborough, Mr Gregory never sports a shirt – no matter how cold it gets.
Read More
So we can only presume the 71 degree heat of Portugal must have been a little chilly for him – and that’s because he was spotted cheering on the Owls in a shirt ahead of tonight’s pre-season friendly in the Algarve.
The Star's Wednesday reporter Dom Howson clocked Tango among supporters at the 2,000 capacity Estadio da Nora in Albufeira where the Owls are taking on Shrewsbury Town.
Hundreds of passionate Wednesdayites having made the trip to Albufeira – where the temperature at kick-off time tonight was 21 degrees celsius – that’s nearly 70 Fahrenheit.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
For comparison, it is 14 degrees celsius in Sheffield this evening.
In 2018, Tango caught the attention of TV viewers as he braved the Arctic conditions while cheering on the Owls in temperatures of -6 – without his shirt of course.
Mr Gregory, aged 55, has had a season ticket at Hillsborough since 1979 and attends every game, home and away, despite living in Oxley, Wolverhampton.