Comedian John Bishop and fellow cast members from the star-studded panto Mother Goose have a permanent reminder of their time in Sheffield.

They visited The Owl & The Pussycat on Norfolk Row in the city centre to get piercings while the acclaimed show was in Sheffield, as this photo shows. The popular piercing shop said: “We’ve had an absolute blast over the last few days piercing the cast of @mothergooseshow who have been performing at the Lyceum @sheffieldtheatres. What an amazing bunch of babes! We’ve absolutely had a blast having you visit! Definitely didn’t fan girl over Piercing & meeting @johnbish100. What a lovely gentleman.”

Mother Goose, which also stars Sir Ian McKellen as the titular character, has been picking up rave reviews and had audiences in stitches when it played at the Lyceum. The Owl & The Pussycat said it could not divulge what John Bishop had got pierced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seems Sir Ian – despite being game for almost anything, as the panto proves – declined to join his fellow cast members for the experience.

Comedian John Bishop and fellow cast members from Mother Goose at The Owl & The Pussycat, on Norfolk Row, where they went to get pierced while the show was in Sheffield. Photo: The Owl & The Pussycat