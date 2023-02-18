They visited The Owl & The Pussycat on Norfolk Row in the city centre to get piercings while the acclaimed show was in Sheffield, as this photo shows. The popular piercing shop said: “We’ve had an absolute blast over the last few days piercing the cast of @mothergooseshow who have been performing at the Lyceum @sheffieldtheatres. What an amazing bunch of babes! We’ve absolutely had a blast having you visit! Definitely didn’t fan girl over Piercing & meeting @johnbish100. What a lovely gentleman.”
Mother Goose, which also stars Sir Ian McKellen as the titular character, has been picking up rave reviews and had audiences in stitches when it played at the Lyceum. The Owl & The Pussycat said it could not divulge what John Bishop had got pierced.