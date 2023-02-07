A woman who discovered she was pregnant just days after her Yorkshire footballer boyfriend Jordan Sinott’s funeral is battling to change the law for bereaved mums and babies.

BBC’s The One Show has been filming with Kelly Bossons since 2021, and the film will appear during this evening's programme from 7pm, tonight (Tuesday, February 7) on BBC One.

Bradford-born midfielder Jordan Sinnott, who played for Matlock Town FC, was just 25 when he died in hospital after a brutal assault in Retford, Nottinghamshire, in January 2020.

His partner Kelly discovered she was pregnant just days after Jordan’s funeral and their daughter Maisie Jordan Sinnott is now two years old.

Pictured is deceased footballer Jordan Sinnott's partner Kelly Bossons with their daughter Maisie Jordan Sinnott.

But because Kelly and Jordan were not married, his name wasn’t allowed to be put on the birth certificate and when she received Maisie’s birth certificate the space for ‘father’ was left blank.

Kelly said: “Jordan wanted nothing more out of his life than to have kids, and it’s been taken away from him. It’s just so unfair.”

If the couple had been married, Jordan’s name would have been on the certificate automatically but unmarried parents are not allowed the same rights.

Despite sharing a mortgage, and having support of his family, grieving new-mum, Kelly was told she would have to go to court, and despite the fact that over half of babies in the UK are now born to unmarried parents.

Pictured is Maisie Jordan Sinnott, the daughter of Kelly Bossons and deceased Matlock Town FC footballer Jordan Sinnott.

During filming, Kelly met with campaigning mums Orlanda Bryars and Joana Niemeyer who also lost their partners while pregnant and they were not married either.

Orlanda, ambassador for charity Widowed and Young said: “WAY has been campaigning so that registrars could have power to make a judgment themselves rather than having to go through a court system which is costly and unnecessary – and traumatic.”

But the law has yet to change. Kelly had to fight in court. Jordan's mum Mel Tait provided a DNA sample to prove that Jordan was Maisie's dad, which of course, Kelly had known all along.

Finally, Kelly has received a birth certificate with Jordan’s name included, and after her two-year battle, she said: “We shouldn't have had to fight to get this. We were entitled to this in the first place.”

Pictured is Kelly Bossons with her daughter Maisie Jordan Sinnott's birth certificate which had originally failed to include the youngster's father - deceased Matlock Town FC footballer Jordan Sinnott.

Now, Kelly and Jordan's family want something positive to come out of the tragic situation and they are launching a foundation in his memory - The Jordan Sinnott Foundation – providing funding and support to children and young adults so their lives may be enriched through the sport they love.

Ruth Bader, producer of The One Show film made by Leeds-based Screenhouse Productions Ltd, said: “Kelly’s story is heart-breaking. We hope this film will help to raise awareness of the issue, and that the law will eventually change so that people in Kelly’s position don’t have to go through a painful court battle to get justice for their children.”

There were 1,200 people who attended Jordan’s funeral in March 2020 at Bradford City Football Club where hundreds of football T-shirts were suspended with fishing wire.