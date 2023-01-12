The night Jeff Beck rocked Sheffield City Hall with a surprise appearance by Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp

Guitar hero Jeff Beck spent his career wowing audiences all around the world – including right here in Sheffield.

The celebrated musician, who died on Tuesday after 'suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis', performed at Sheffield City Hall in May last year. And it was a very special performance as he was joined on stage by Hollywood actor Johnny Depp.

The duo sang together on Isolation, a cover of a John Lennon song the pair released together in 2020. The surprise appearance of Depp, who took to the stage in a check jacket and tinted sunglasses, left fans stunned.

More than 1,500 comments were made on The Star’s Facebook page at the time with many expressing their surprise that the Pirates of the Caribbean star turned up in the Steel City. Posting from America, Giselle Peers said: “Oh my goodness! Just seen this, my home city and I'm miles away, would have loved to have been there, how amazing!! Go Johnny!! Go!!”

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp on stage in Sheffield.

Sandy Yere said: “Best decision he made. UK’s Greenest City. The best place for him to relax and unwind. Bless him.” Sue Cole said: “The first time in years I’m not around and he rocks up. I’ve adored him forever and I miss this, seriously.”After the show Depp met fans outside the venue and posed for pictures. The duo later played at other venues around the UK as part of Beck's European tour.

Beck is also well known across Sheffield as the artist who popularised the single ‘Hi Ho Silver Lining’ – a song that has become a steadfast pre-match anthem before Sheffield Wednesday matches at Hillsborough. Following his death a number of music stars have paid tribute to him.

