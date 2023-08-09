Sheffielders are well-known for being friendly and welcoming to visitors.
However, say the wrong thing and you can quickly outstay that welcome.
These are just some of the things guaranteed to rub a Sheffielder up the wrong way. We’d love to hear your suggestions of what else annoys you.
1. Do you want that in a bap?
Not in Sheffield, thanks. That's a breadcake, I think you'll find. Photo: National World
2. Are Sheffield playing this weekend?
Probably, but do you mean Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday or Sheffield FC, the world's oldest football team? Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Which part of Yorkshire is Sean Bean from?
It may be one of the top Google searches about the Game of Thrones star but you shouldn't need to ask. If you're wondering whereabouts in Sheffield he grew up, it was Handsworth. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
4. I ordered it from John Lewis
Some Sheffielders have yet to forgive the retailer for abandoning Sheffield by closing its Barker's Pool store shorly after signing a new 20-year lease and keeping the much newer outlet in Leeds. Photo: Google