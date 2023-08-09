News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Coffee worth £10,000 stolen in 'bizarre' and 'obviously targeted' hit
Massive manhunt underway after driver stabbed near play centre
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

The most annoying things you can say to somebody from Sheffield

Sheffielders are well-known for being friendly and welcoming to visitors.
By Robert Cumber
Published 13th Jul 2022, 00:01 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 07:01 BST

However, say the wrong thing and you can quickly outstay that welcome.

These are just some of the things guaranteed to rub a Sheffielder up the wrong way. We’d love to hear your suggestions of what else annoys you.

Not in Sheffield, thanks. That's a breadcake, I think you'll find.

1. Do you want that in a bap?

Not in Sheffield, thanks. That's a breadcake, I think you'll find. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Probably, but do you mean Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday or Sheffield FC, the world's oldest football team?

2. Are Sheffield playing this weekend?

Probably, but do you mean Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday or Sheffield FC, the world's oldest football team? Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
It may be one of the top Google searches about the Game of Thrones star but you shouldn't need to ask. If you're wondering whereabouts in Sheffield he grew up, it was Handsworth.

3. Which part of Yorkshire is Sean Bean from?

It may be one of the top Google searches about the Game of Thrones star but you shouldn't need to ask. If you're wondering whereabouts in Sheffield he grew up, it was Handsworth. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Some Sheffielders have yet to forgive the retailer for abandoning Sheffield by closing its Barker's Pool store shorly after signing a new 20-year lease and keeping the much newer outlet in Leeds.

4. I ordered it from John Lewis

Some Sheffielders have yet to forgive the retailer for abandoning Sheffield by closing its Barker's Pool store shorly after signing a new 20-year lease and keeping the much newer outlet in Leeds. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3