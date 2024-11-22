The Moor: Wobbly paving slab in Sheffield city centre causes chaos as shoppers trip and fall

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 09:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A ‘dangerous’ paving slab on a busy Sheffield shopping street has seen members of the public call on the council to repair it.

Andrew Smith was walking on Fitzwilliam Gate on November 20 when he saw a woman fall after tripping on a wobbly paving slab.

After walking into a neighbouring shop, Framework Gallery, the 49-year-old learned the paving slab was first believed to have come loose on Saturday, November 16.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The owner of the family-run store, Mary Gribben, said she was first made aware of the troublesome slab on Saturday after another woman fell. Mary initially reported the issue to the council that day. Yet five days on, it still hasn’t been fixed.

A loose paving slab is posing a risk to shoppers on Fitzwilliam Gate, near The Moor, Sheffield.A loose paving slab is posing a risk to shoppers on Fitzwilliam Gate, near The Moor, Sheffield.
A loose paving slab is posing a risk to shoppers on Fitzwilliam Gate, near The Moor, Sheffield. | Submitted

Andrew, a volunteer at Sheffield Voices, says someone could get “seriously hurt”, especially as it is on a corner, and in an area with heavy footfall.

🗞️Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

“In the space of two minutes I saw about four people tripping on it. Even I tripped on it,” he said.

“It’s like a seesaw when you step on it. There was a guy walking along with a cane and I had to warn him as he could get seriously hurt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s the way it has been reported several times and the council isn’t doing anything.”

Mary has now reported it four times, and believes other members of the public have too.

The loose slab is difficult to detect, especially as it is on the corner in front of Framework Gallery.The loose slab is difficult to detect, especially as it is on the corner in front of Framework Gallery.
The loose slab is difficult to detect, especially as it is on the corner in front of Framework Gallery. | Submitted

She said a number of shoppers have entered the store to alert her of the issue, although it is the council’s responsibility to fix.

“It’s right on the corner of Fitzwilliam Gate. No one can see it as they’re coming round the corner,” she said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I reported it on Saturday and I was told someone would come soon to fix it, but nobody came. She said she was getting right on it.

“We keep putting our A board over it but that’s dangerous as well if you’re running past the corner.”

Andrew said he will contact his local MP if he doesn’t see the council take action.

Sheffield City Council has been approached for comment.

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield City CouncilSheffield Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice