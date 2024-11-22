The Moor: Wobbly paving slab in Sheffield city centre causes chaos as shoppers trip and fall
Andrew Smith was walking on Fitzwilliam Gate on November 20 when he saw a woman fall after tripping on a wobbly paving slab.
After walking into a neighbouring shop, Framework Gallery, the 49-year-old learned the paving slab was first believed to have come loose on Saturday, November 16.
The owner of the family-run store, Mary Gribben, said she was first made aware of the troublesome slab on Saturday after another woman fell. Mary initially reported the issue to the council that day. Yet five days on, it still hasn’t been fixed.
Andrew, a volunteer at Sheffield Voices, says someone could get “seriously hurt”, especially as it is on a corner, and in an area with heavy footfall.
“In the space of two minutes I saw about four people tripping on it. Even I tripped on it,” he said.
“It’s like a seesaw when you step on it. There was a guy walking along with a cane and I had to warn him as he could get seriously hurt.
“It’s the way it has been reported several times and the council isn’t doing anything.”
Mary has now reported it four times, and believes other members of the public have too.
She said a number of shoppers have entered the store to alert her of the issue, although it is the council’s responsibility to fix.
“It’s right on the corner of Fitzwilliam Gate. No one can see it as they’re coming round the corner,” she said.
“I reported it on Saturday and I was told someone would come soon to fix it, but nobody came. She said she was getting right on it.
“We keep putting our A board over it but that’s dangerous as well if you’re running past the corner.”
Andrew said he will contact his local MP if he doesn’t see the council take action.
Sheffield City Council has been approached for comment.
