The moment that changed James Toseland's life

Two-time world champion James Toseland has revealed the poignant moment that prompted him to support Sheffield Children's Hospital for nearly a quarter of a century.

The retired Superbike King is an annual contributor to the hospital's Easter Egg charity ride event, where he and other motorcyclists raise much-needed funds to help care for youngsters.

He reckons to have raised £150,000 on a personal level.

Today the 44-year-old year old TV sports commentator and analyst recalled the moment that persuaded him to make a lifetime commitment to the hospital.

"The first time I did the event, I led a procession of just about 150 bikes with no police escort" he recalled - there were around 800 bikes in the 2025 version.

Once inside the wards, as a newcomer, he recalled feeling self-conscious as he met injured or ill children, feeling that merely bearing gifts of Easter eggs and Teddy bears wasn't anywhere near enough.

"I felt I was just being a mere distraction, given the dire circumstances some of the patients found themselves in.

"On that first time, I met this girl with a traction on her leg, she had broken her femur.

"I told her I had sustained the same injury when I was 19 with the racing. I said she would be soon on her feet and I started joking with her about who had the biggest scar.

"After I came out her room, her Dad was in the hallway. He came up to me, he was in tears and hugged me.

"He thanked me, saying it was the first time she had smiled in two months. It hit me, big time."

Since that moment, Toseland has returned every year, despite a hectic schedule.

"I can't believe I haven't missed one in 23 years!" he told The Star.

"Over that time, with the Egg run and donating my leathers, I have probably raised around £150,000.

"I see what they have bought with the money every time I go I there. Not many charities are able to do that."

James said the "great hospital" could do more for the children in it if it had more funds from the Government and elsewhere.

"It is a must; we have to get Sheffield Children's Hospital operating at the highest level possible.

"If we had more money, the possibilities in that place would be even greater. That is frustrating, at times. The kids need the best care to give them the best possible opportunities to recover the best they can.

"It is a great cause."

The former biker had to retire from the daredevil sport after a crash in which he badly injured his right wrist.

He's had 10 operations since being hurled off his machine in September 2011, in Spain.

The Doncaster-born former Kiveton Park and Dinnington resident, who now lives just over the Nottinghamshire border, says the injury led to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

However, he was pain-free for most of the time and in a happier place now than he had been in a decade.