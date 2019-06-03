The mission to end homelessness in Sheffield

The members of the public at the screening of a short film titled, Starting A Conversation About Homelessness, last Saturday at Millennium Gallery.

Although the issues surrounding homelessness are no stranger to Sheffield, there is now a glimmer of hope that this could change for the better.

Thanks to a forum South Yorkshire Housing Association, there are now more members of the public who came forward and took a pledge to help in their effort to end homelessness.

The forum, held last Saturday at Millennium Gallery, was part of Festival of Debate’s Living Together Hub Day where a short film about homelessness in Sheffield was screened.

The film featured the people living in the organisation’s Cuthbert Bank where they help house homeless families, while providing the support they need in search for their own home.

Marketing and Communications Officer Hannah Dougherty said: “(The event) was for the people to know all kinds of changes we make to end homelessness.

“With the ideas and knowledge we shared on this platform, the people shared their commitment to helping those who are in need.

Hannah Sanders, Hannah Dougherty and Hannah Thornton from SYHA at their homelessness debate and presentation at Sheffield Millennium Galleries

“It is great to see different organisations working together, too while making the people aware about the brilliant work that they do.”

She said pledges were also made, where the members of the public were asked to turn their conversations about homelessness into action.

Some even offered to volunteer their time to support the organisations that help the homeless people in Sheffield.

“If they know someone who is about to be homeless, for various reasons such as domestic violence, unemployment, we can make sure to take action as early as possible.

“Don’t get to they point where they lose their home,” she said.

In the five-minute short film, several individuals share their experiences from being homeless and rough sleeping.

A woman said: “I’ve never been like, homeless, homeless on the streets. But I’ve been homeless where you’ve had to stay in bed and breakfasts. And I wouldn’t wish it on anybody.”

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old said she had to live in Cuthbert Bank after giving birth to her baby.