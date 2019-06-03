The mission to end homelessness in Sheffield
Those forced into homelessness are often judged for having to sleep and beg on the streets, but many forget that simply having a roof over their head is a luxury.
Although the issues surrounding homelessness are no stranger to Sheffield, there is now a glimmer of hope that this could change for the better.
Thanks to a forum South Yorkshire Housing Association, there are now more members of the public who came forward and took a pledge to help in their effort to end homelessness.
The forum, held last Saturday at Millennium Gallery, was part of Festival of Debate’s Living Together Hub Day where a short film about homelessness in Sheffield was screened.
The film featured the people living in the organisation’s Cuthbert Bank where they help house homeless families, while providing the support they need in search for their own home.
Marketing and Communications Officer Hannah Dougherty said: “(The event) was for the people to know all kinds of changes we make to end homelessness.
“With the ideas and knowledge we shared on this platform, the people shared their commitment to helping those who are in need.
“It is great to see different organisations working together, too while making the people aware about the brilliant work that they do.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
She said pledges were also made, where the members of the public were asked to turn their conversations about homelessness into action.
Some even offered to volunteer their time to support the organisations that help the homeless people in Sheffield.
“If they know someone who is about to be homeless, for various reasons such as domestic violence, unemployment, we can make sure to take action as early as possible.
“Don’t get to they point where they lose their home,” she said.
In the five-minute short film, several individuals share their experiences from being homeless and rough sleeping.
A woman said: “I’ve never been like, homeless, homeless on the streets. But I’ve been homeless where you’ve had to stay in bed and breakfasts. And I wouldn’t wish it on anybody.”
Meanwhile, an 18-year-old said she had to live in Cuthbert Bank after giving birth to her baby.
She said: “You wouldn’t expect to see someone, like me, being in a place like this, being homeless. I’m only 18, I’ve got a young baby. Most people would still live with their parents but in some cases, that just can’t happen.”