The Mirador: Dreams of £70m Sheffield skyscraper with 500 flats down the drain as planning permission expires

A dream to renovate one of Sheffield’s dilapidated former industrial areas with a 24-storey skyscraper has fallen through after planning permission expired.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 18th May 2023, 08:59 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 08:59 BST

In February 2020, Leeds-based developers Scotfield Group were given the go-ahead by the City Council to demolish the aging structures on Hoyle Street, off the Shalesmoor Roundabout, and build The Mirador – a £70m tower block made of 490 flats.

On the surface, it was easily one of Sheffield’s most ambitious ever construction projects featuring a 24-storey tower, 11 four-bed terraced houses, four commercial units, and student flats.

Originally, The Mirador was due to open this September – but, as may be obvious, no such skyscraper has graced the scene on Netherthorpe Road in the past three years, nor has any construction work started.

The Mirador was a plan to build a 24-storey tower block with 500 flats on Sheffield's Hoyle Street - but, after three years, planning permission has expired.The Mirador was a plan to build a 24-storey tower block with 500 flats on Sheffield's Hoyle Street - but, after three years, planning permission has expired.
Now, it appear unlikely the scheme will never come to fruition, after Sheffield City Council confirmed to The Star that planning permission expired in February 2023.

Planning permission in all cases falls through if, after three years, no work has begun to start construction or if ‘pre-commencement conditions’ have not been met.

Scotfield Group did not respond to The Star’s request for an update on the scheme.

The full scheme was made of five sprawling tower blocks and would have been built to conserve historic features like the Cementation Furnace, the Nichols Building and the Don Cutlery Works.

The Mirador would have renovated the dilapidated land off Netherthorpe Road and included plans for five tower blocks, the tallest of which would have been 24 stories.The Mirador would have renovated the dilapidated land off Netherthorpe Road and included plans for five tower blocks, the tallest of which would have been 24 stories.
It was also hoped as the headline scheme to renovate the land bordered by Netherthorpe Road and Hoyle Street. Instead, it appears will remain barren for the foreseeable future.

The land off Hoyle Street, noted for the historic Cementation Furnace, has stood undeveloped for decades. The loss of the Mirador plan means it will stay that way even longer.The land off Hoyle Street, noted for the historic Cementation Furnace, has stood undeveloped for decades. The loss of the Mirador plan means it will stay that way even longer.
How the Mirador would have looked at night from the Shalesmoor Roundabout in Sheffield.How the Mirador would have looked at night from the Shalesmoor Roundabout in Sheffield.
