In February 2020, Leeds-based developers Scotfield Group were given the go-ahead by the City Council to demolish the aging structures on Hoyle Street, off the Shalesmoor Roundabout, and build The Mirador – a £70m tower block made of 490 flats.
On the surface, it was easily one of Sheffield’s most ambitious ever construction projects featuring a 24-storey tower, 11 four-bed terraced houses, four commercial units, and student flats.
Originally, The Mirador was due to open this September – but, as may be obvious, no such skyscraper has graced the scene on Netherthorpe Road in the past three years, nor has any construction work started.
Now, it appear unlikely the scheme will never come to fruition, after Sheffield City Council confirmed to The Star that planning permission expired in February 2023.
Planning permission in all cases falls through if, after three years, no work has begun to start construction or if ‘pre-commencement conditions’ have not been met.
Scotfield Group did not respond to The Star’s request for an update on the scheme.
The full scheme was made of five sprawling tower blocks and would have been built to conserve historic features like the Cementation Furnace, the Nichols Building and the Don Cutlery Works.
It was also hoped as the headline scheme to renovate the land bordered by Netherthorpe Road and Hoyle Street. Instead, it appears will remain barren for the foreseeable future.